This weekend, Yakima will host Fan Fest Northwest, which I'm sure will be a vibrant, comic-con-style celebration of pop culture, fandom, and community.

I'm a huge comic book fan, so this looks like an awesome time

Cosplay, Comics, and Community: Fan Fest Comes to Yakima, Washington

The event takes place at the Yakima Convention & Event Center (10 N 8th St) from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on October 11th.

What makes Fan Fest Northwest especially meaningful is its mission: every ticket sale and vendor booth supports Rod’s House programs, which provide critical services and resources for youth and young adults experiencing homelessness in the Yakima Valley.

Why Yakima’s Fan Fest Northwest Is the Feel-Good Con You Can’t Miss

You can expect a day of cool experiences this weekend: an exhibitor floor with comics, collectibles, and art vendors; workshops and panels; gaming zones; autograph and photo-op sessions with special guests; and, of course, the cosplay contest, where costume creators vie for top honors via audience applause.

After the main event, the festivities will continue with an after-party at Single Hill Brewing, just a short walk away. Concerts, board gaming, music, and cosplay fun will carry on into the evening.

All for a great place, which is Rod's House in Yakima. It's been a while since we've had a Comic-Con in Yakima, so it's cool that this is coming to Yakima this weekend - you can get more details on Fan Fest here.

