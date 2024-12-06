Can You Legally Put X-Mas Lights on Your Car in Tri-Cities WA?

So I was going through some old photos and I saw our old radio station rig with Christmas Lights on it.

What Are The Laws When It Comes To X-Mas Lights on Cars In Tri-Cities Washington?

We had decorated for the Sunnyside Lighted Implement Parade but it got me thinking - is it legal to have Christmas Lights on your vehicle and drive around the Tri-Cities?

Washington State has specific laws governing vehicle lighting, which are designed primarily for safety reasons. The fundamental concern is ensuring that decorative elements do not impair a driver’s vision or mislead other road users.

According to state law, vehicles must have certain types of lights in designated colors and positions, such as headlights which should be white or amber, and tail lights that must be red. Any deviation from these specifications could potentially lead to a traffic violation.

For those eager to add some festivity to their vehicles, knowing these rules can help avoid potential fines or penalties.

The Revised Code of Washington (RCW) specifies that non-standard lighting on vehicles is generally prohibited unless explicitly allowed under certain exceptions.

For instance, auxiliary lamps such as fog lamps are permitted but must adhere to specific placement and brightness standards.

Unfortunately, this means that adding Christmas lights may fall outside legal boundaries unless they meet similar criteria.

As I suspected, you might be able to be in a slow-going parade around the Tri-Cities with lights on your vehicle but to drive around with lights blazing on 240 and 395 will likely get you pulled over and an infraction.

The best advice I can give you is to enjoy being in the parade all lit up but on the streets, you'll be looking at a ticket and fine.

