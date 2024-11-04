I'm not sure on the 'passion scale' if there is another University with as much spirit as WSU Cougars!

No doubt every university has its fans and loyal supporters. But WSU Coug fans tend to take it to another level.

WSU Alumni are passionate supporters

Recently, after the success of Ol' Crimson Legendary Lager, a new exciting addition has been released. Ol' Crimson Coffee!

Ol Crimson Coffee is a way to support the student Athletes (Click the link)

Crafted by Indaba Coffee Roasters a special blend has been designed to support the Cougar Collective and celebrate the spirit of Washington State.

The objective is not only to help energize your day, but also to power WSU Athletics by directly benefiting the Cougar Collective, a group dedicated to providing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for WSU student-athletes.

I love it when there are ways to help that I can enjoy too! And I love coffee so I ordered mine and just received it the other day.

Check out their Instagram

My youngest son Brenden graduated from WSU and is very much a constant supporter as an Alumni along with all his buddies. They tailgate and attend games and really support the younger generations of athletes who bring so much energy and enthusiasm to football.

Cougar Football 2024

Some people love winter because of the football season click here for the schedule

My eldest son Nick graduated from the University of Washington and is a passionate Husky Alumni so the Apple Cup between WSU and UW is a big deal for our family!

Husky Football is just as popular!

We are so fortunate to have so many great universities in our state!

Oddly my mother attended Pacific Luthern University in Tacoma when she was young. My mother and father actually met in Tacoma Washington when my Dad was in the service. They moved to California before I was born. I was raised in CA. Funny though,I ended up raising my family back here in WA state.

Top 3 Colleges & Universities in Washington Looking for the best college to attend in Washington state? Find out which universities are ranked highest among students and alumni with this comprehensive guide. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals