WSP Warns Drivers Ahead of WSU Spring Break Travel

It's hard to imagine that spring break is around the corner, but it's almost here, and the Washington State Patrol is sending a stern warning to WSU spring breakers.

Extra Patrols Planned for WSU Spring Break Traffic

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will be conducting emphasis patrols starting Thursday, March 12th, running through Sunday, March 22nd.

In a press release, the WSP stated that District 4 troopers in Whitman and Adams counties and District 6 troopers in Grant and Kittitas counties will be focusing on speeding, distracted/impaired driving, and other collision-causing violations during the emphasis.

District 4 investigated 33 fatal collisions in 2025 and has already investigated 2 fatal collisions in 2026.

So WSP troopers are reminding drivers that there will be zero tolerance during these emphasis patrols.

I've driven those highways many times, and you never know where the patrols and when the troopers will be out there.

Colfax and Pullman are always being patroled and even though it seems like it's in the middle of nowhere, trust me, they are always out there.

If you're traveling to or from WSU Pullman, expect an increased WSP presence on State Route 26, U.S. 195, and Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass.

If you've got students attending WSU, best let them know about these extra patrols before it's too late, and they get a hefty fine.