Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson reminds motorists on Twitter to wear your seat belts.

One of the safest choices drivers and passengers can make is to buckle up.

What is Washington's law on seat belts?

(RCW 46.61)

Every person sixteen years of age or older operating or riding in a motor vehicle shall wear the safety belt assembly in a properly adjusted and securely fastened manner.

How much can you be fined for NOT wearing a seat belt in Washington?

After googling, I found out that a fine can be as much as $124 for NOT wearing your seat belt. It's important to note that any officer can pull you over and give you a citation if they see someone in your vehicle not properly restrained in their seat.

Do yourself a favor, if you haven't already. Always buckle up. It's the law.

From the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:

One of the safest choices drivers and passengers can make is to buckle up. Many Americans understand the lifesaving value of the seat belt – the national use rate was at 90.4% in 2021. Seat belt use in passenger vehicles saved an estimated 14,955 lives in 2017.

