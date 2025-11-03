WSP, Deputies Respond After Semi Trailer Disconnects on I-82

What are some of the strangest things that you've seen in the roadway before? I've had my share of near-misses, such as tires, bikes, and furniture lying in the road along the highways of Washington State.

Detached Semi Trailer Causes Lane Blockage on I-82

One of the more unusual things on the road that'll make you do a double-take is a detached semi-trailer that was in the middle of the road on I-82 over the weekend.

According to a posting from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the trailer had become detached and was positioned in the middle of the road during the incident.

Luckily, no injuries were reported after the trailer became stranded on I-82 near MP 86.

No Injuries After Empty Semi Trailer Detaches on I-82

Washington State Patrol, along with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, rushed into action and called a local towing company to come help remove the semi-trailer.

I think the strangest thing that I've seen on I-82 is when I witnessed a camping trailer go flying over an embankment as a truck lost control and flipped the travel trailer into a million pieces - scary stuff.

This incident on I-82 is being handled by the Washington State Patrol, and just a quick reminder that you don't know what could be in the middle of the road as you head around a bend, so be careful when driving along I-82

