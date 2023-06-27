WSP Trooper Talks Surviving 90 Most Dangerous Days on WA Roads

As we head into the 4th of July holiday WSP is promoting roadway safety.

The Washington Traffic Safety Commission is partnering with law enforcement agencies to participates in the statewide "Surviving Summer" campaign. The goal is to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions.

The most dangerous days on WA roads are from June 9th to September 7th.

For the past five years, June 9 through September 7 has become the highest consecutive 90-day stretch for traffic-related fatalities within Washington. According to the WTSC, more than 967 lives were lost due to fatal crashes over the course of the past five summers (June to August), with law enforcement responding to an average of more than 60 fatalities per month in June, July, and August.

According to WSP, 31% of all traffic deaths in Washington occur during the 90-day period. Excess speed, impairment, distracted driving, and failing to grant right of way are the top contributing factors to fatality collisions.

“We can all make choices that make our roads safer,” said Mark McKechnie, external relations director for the WTSC. “We buckle up and put the phones down. We drive sober and encourage others to do the same. We can also ease off the gas a little, and we’ll get to our destinations safely.”

