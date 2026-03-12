WSDOT Warns of Snowy Passes and Dangerous Travel Conditions This Week
If you are traveling across Washington State this week, be aware that plenty of snow will continue to fall through Friday.
WSDOT Urges Drivers to Prepare for Snow, Rain, and Wind Across Washington
Washington State Patrol is advising drivers of adverse winter conditions that'll continue through this upcoming weekend.
Headed Over the Pass? Washington Travel Could Get Messy Through Friday
Besides heavy snow, you can expect rain and wind, according to the WSP, and be prepared for those conditions.
Here are a few tips to stay safe:
Give yourself plenty of time this weekend and make sure you have your chains just in case.
It’s also a good idea to carry an emergency kit in your vehicle with items like water, snacks, blankets, gloves, chargers, jumper cables, a flashlight, and warning devices.
Stay informed by checking traffic, pass conditions, and traction tire or chain requirements on WSDOT's website: https://wsdot.wa.gov
How to properly install tire chains: https://youtu.be/v-OiObyd1ck
Tire chain FAQ: https://youtu.be/_zHw6FDlWAk
Hopefully, these tips from the WSP will help you stay safe on your travels.
