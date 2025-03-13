WSDOT Warns: Don’t Forget To Move Your Snowmobiles!
WSDOT Warns: Don’t Forget To Move Your Snowmobiles!
If you are an avid snowmobiler in Washington State, you might already know this, but the Washington State Department of Transportation is asking you to move your snowmobiles.
Washington State Department of Transportation Reminding Snowmobile Removal
In a posting on Facebook, the WSDOT is asking snowmobilers to remove their snowmobiles parked at the Silver Gate location (mile post 171) along the SR 20 North Cascades Highway.
Who knew that folks stored their machines along the highway?
They also added this information for Cyclists:
"Remember that the entire section of road (Ross Lake dam to Silver Star gate) should be treated like an active work zone Monday-Friday. Work typically takes 4-6 weeks, but Nature has the final say. Last year after clearing the snow, a mudslide came down, closing the road. Clean up from the mudslide took several more days."
So as the snow starts melting, the Washington State Department of Transportation will start clearing up the passes. Take a look at this amazing photo of the pass with all the snow on it, it's beautiful. Snowmobile owners, don't forget to get your snowmobiles off the pass before the tow you out of there.
