Alert: WSDOT Says SR-104 Bridge Inspections Will Slow or Close Bridges

If you are hitting the roads over the next few weeks, the Washington State Department of Transportation is advising drivers about several bridge delays and closures.



Brace Yourself: Upcoming SR-104 Bridge Inspections Could Delay Your Commute

As you head to the west side, it's that time of year, and the WSDOT is starting its annual bridge inspections.

The first bridge up in the inspections is the SR-104 Hood Canal Bridge between the Kitsap and Olympic peninsulas.

WSDOT to Inspect SR-104 Bridges – What You Need to Know

According to the Facebook posting from the WSDOT, here's what you can expect if you are traveling along SR-104:

Travelers can expect multiple bridge closures to vehicle traffic weekdays 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., April 7-11 and April 14-18.



The inspections require daylight to see inside tight spaces and get detailed observations on bridge components and operations.



Travel before or after inspection hours to avoid wait times from 15 minutes up to an hour at the bridge.

According to the WSDOT website: Every effort will be made to keep closures as short as possible. Crews will combine inspection-related draw span closures to traffic with marine draw span closures to traffic when possible.

Just a heads up, as you travel around Washington State this spring and summer, that more bridge inspections could mean more delays and closures from the WSDOT

Travelers can get information about the Hood Canal Bridge via Hoodcanalbridge.com, WSDOT email alerts, the WSDOT app, and on the statewide travel map.