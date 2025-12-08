WSDOT Shares Key Safety Tips for Driving in Wet Weather

I've had a few close calls when driving in the winter, and the older I get, the more cautious I've become while driving in the snow and rain. It's funny how age does that to you.

WSDOT Urges Caution as Rain Returns to Washington Roads

Here in the Columbia Basin, it's wet and soggy, but as you head out of the Tri-Cities, you are going to encounter some crazy weather around Washington State, and you'll want to be prepared.

From the National Weather Service:

A strong atmospheric river event will bring heavy rain to western Washington today through Wednesday, leading to potential for significant river flooding, urban flooding, and landslides.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to slow down during these winter months.

They posted a few driving tops online:

- If you can't see the road, don't drive through the water. Six inches of water is enough to stall most vehicles.

- Leave extra room between cars

- TURN ON YOUR HEADLIGHTS

- Turn off cruise control

- If you start to hydroplane, avoid hard braking and quick turns. Ease off the gas and lightly pump the brakes.

Expect Rain? WSDOT Tips to Avoid Hydroplaning and Crashes

I've had my share of scares, and hydroplaning isn't fun. These tips will come in handy if you are traveling.

A good resource is the WSDOT website to keep track of current road conditions.

As you travel, just keep in mind these tips, and you should be good to go.