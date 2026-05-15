WSDOT Finally Confirms Opening Date for Chinook and Cayuse Passes

It's that time of the year when the anticipation of the opening of some of our snowed-in passes in Washington State.

Mount Rainier Scenic Routes Reopen Ahead of Busy Holiday Weekend

The Washington State Department of Transportation has announced that both the 410 Chinook Pass/SR 123 Cayuse Passes are set to open.

Get our free mobile app

It’s Official: Chinook Pass and Cayuse Pass Open Friday Before Memorial Day

In a statement from the WSDOT:

Both roads through Mount Rainier National Park will reopen for the season by 8 a.m. Friday, May 22, in time for Memorial Day weekend.

READ NOW: 10 Astonishing Photos Of Chinook Pass Snowed In

Both passes close each winter due to snow levels and avalanche danger and reopen in the spring after snow is cleared.

WSDOT maintenance crews have finished clearing both highways, and the National Park Service is in the final phases of clearing Stevens Canyon Road and Sunrise Park Road.

As a reminder, all commercial vehicles are prohibited from traveling through Mount Rainier National Park, which includes sections of SR 123 and SR 410.

The good news is that SR 123 and SR 410 will open to travelers next week, on May 22nd, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

If you are headed that way, you'll love the views over the passes with what snow is left on the mountains.