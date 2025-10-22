WSDOT: I-90 Closed Westbound Near Cle Elum After Bridge Strike

Heads up, as the westbound I-90 near Cle Elum is closed after an oversized load struck the Bullfrog Overpass at Exit 80 late Tuesday night, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT)

Oversized Load Strikes Bullfrog Overpass, Closes WB I-90 Near Cle Elum

In a posting from Facebook, the collision occurred around milepost 80.5 when a large vehicle traveling westbound hit the bridge.

Washington State Patrol troopers stopped the driver, and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers are now investigating the crash.

Get our free mobile app

As of Wednesday morning, the westbound lanes of I-90 remain closed at the site.

Drivers are being detoured off the highway at Exit 80 and directed back onto I-90 via the same interchange ramps.

Major I-90 Backup: Bullfrog Overpass Hit by Oversized Load

credit: WA DOT credit: WA DOT loading...

For local traffic, WSDOT has coordinated with Kittitas County Public Works to establish a temporary detour on Bullfrog Road, helping Cle Elum travelers access the interstate.

Crews are still on-site assessing the extent of the structural damage and developing a repair plan.

There’s no estimate yet for when westbound I-90 will fully reopen. Travelers should plan for delays in the area, follow posted detours, and check for updates before heading over Snoqualmie Pass.

READ NEXT: 8 Best Washington State Fall Towns To Visit In 2025