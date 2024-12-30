WA DOT: Giant Teddy Bear Abandoned on Washington State Highway

If you’ve been keeping a mental bingo card for strange sights on Washington roadways, you might want to add “giant teddy bear” to the list.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) recently shared a peculiar find on State Route 16—a giant teddy bear, complete with its own recliner, abandoned by the roadside. While the sight may have brought a chuckle to passing motorists, WSDOT is using this unusual incident to highlight a serious issue: roadside debris.

In a Facebook post, WSDOT reminded drivers that leaving items like this is not only irresponsible but also diverts resources away from critical tasks. “This is NOT the way to re-gift unwanted toys,” the post read. “Cleaning up roadside litter like this takes us away from other vital work that keeps travelers moving.”

Abandoned debris doesn’t just create an eyesore—it poses safety hazards and adds unnecessary strain on transportation teams tasked with maintaining roadways. From clearing litter to fixing infrastructure, their time is better spent on projects that benefit all travelers.

WSDOT’s message is clear: Keep Washington’s roadways safe and clean by properly disposing of unwanted items. Let’s leave giant teddy bears where they belong—snuggled in a child’s room, not lounging by the highway.

For me, I keep thinking of Toy Story and if toys really have feelings, I'm sure that's no way to treat someone's favorite toy, I'm just sayin.

