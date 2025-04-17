WSDOT SR 410 Chinook Pass/SR 123 Cayuse Pass Opening Update

rik/canva/WSDOT

WSDOT SR 410 Chinook Pass/SR 123 Cayuse Pass Opening Update

It's that time of year when the Washington Department of Transportation is starting to dig the passes out of snow, and we've got an update and progress on SR 410 Chinook Pass/SR 123 Cayuse Pass opening dates.

WSDOT has been hard at work, and the photos posted on Facebook look amazing. You can marvel at the work it takes to clear the passes from the photos below.

credit: WSDOT
Here are the current conditions of the passes according to the WSDOT:

On Chinook Pass, 15 feet of powder covers the highway and you can barely see the tops of the restrooms. On Cayuse Pass, there is over 12 feet of snow as crews continue clearing the roadway. Lots more work to do as the avalanche crews is about to encounter more avalanche terrain.

The real question is, when will SR 410 Chinook Pass/SR 123 Cayuse Passes open for the year?

In the past four years, both passes have opened in late May. In 2020, both passes opened in early June, so WSDOT is playing it by ear and hoping for a late May opening.

You can check out the WSDOT update on the SR 410 Chinook Pass/SR 123 Cayuse Passes update below:

