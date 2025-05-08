Alert: WSDOT Announces State Route 18 at I-90 Closures
One of the busiest intersections in Washington State, State Route 18 at I-90, is closing according to a posting from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
🚧 Road Alert: Big Changes Coming to SR 18 and I-90 Junction In WA State
On Thursday night, May 15, both directions of SR 18 at the I-90 interchange near Snoqualmie will close.
It will remain closed around the clock for five full days, reopening Wednesday morning, May 21.
Don’t Get Stuck: What You Need to Know About SR 18 & I-90 Closures In WA State
No traffic will be allowed under I-90 along SR 18/Snoqualmie Parkway. If you travel through this area, expect delays, detour signage, and give yourself plenty of extra time.
Here's why the WSDOT is doing the closure this way:
• WSDOT is condensing about three months of work into five days of work by working around the clock.• This lets WSDOT build out the southern portion of the future diverging diamond interchange: paving, drainage, signals, new turn lanes and all.• Once the WSDOT is with this closure, they are in a better position to wrap up the entire interchange by this summer.
Road construction during the summer months can be a pain for drivers but with the WSDOT doing a total closure, they'll be able to get the work done faster and get the road back open faster.
I've enclosed details about the closure below:
