Alert: WSDOT Announces State Route 18 at I-90 Closures

One of the busiest intersections in Washington State, State Route 18 at I-90, is closing according to a posting from the Washington State Department of Transportation.



🚧 Road Alert: Big Changes Coming to SR 18 and I-90 Junction In WA State

On Thursday night, May 15, both directions of SR 18 at the I-90 interchange near Snoqualmie will close.

It will remain closed around the clock for five full days, reopening Wednesday morning, May 21.

Don’t Get Stuck: What You Need to Know About SR 18 & I-90 Closures In WA State

No traffic will be allowed under I-90 along SR 18/Snoqualmie Parkway. If you travel through this area, expect delays, detour signage, and give yourself plenty of extra time.

Here's why the WSDOT is doing the closure this way:

• WSDOT is condensing about three months of work into five days of work by working around the clock. • This lets WSDOT build out the southern portion of the future diverging diamond interchange: paving, drainage, signals, new turn lanes and all. • Once the WSDOT is with this closure, they are in a better position to wrap up the entire interchange by this summer.

Road construction during the summer months can be a pain for drivers but with the WSDOT doing a total closure, they'll be able to get the work done faster and get the road back open faster.

I've enclosed details about the closure below:

