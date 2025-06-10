We all love a warm and fuzzy story, and this one from the Washington State Department of Transportation will melt your heart.

Furry Fate at WSDOT: How an Abandoned Kitty Found Love and Joy

An abandoned kitty was found on the side of the road, and a stroke of luck and love saved the kitten from certain death.

According to a post on Facebook from the WSDOT, a sharp-eyed maintenance worker working along I-5 in Lakewood spotted a kitten struggling in the heat.

From Stray to Star: WSDOT's Rescue Kitty Secure a Pawsome Future

The kitten was on the shoulder of the road, and as the posting said, it was a place that a cat should never be. It was a scary thought as to what could've happened to the kitten out on the side of the road.

Luckily, the WSDOT worker got the kitten to safety and is now going to adopt the kitten if the owners don't come forward.

Such a sweet story, and the best part, the WSDOT is now looking for a name for the saved kitty.

There are already some great names in the comment section - names include Rumble as in rumble strip, and Hitch as in hitching a ride - lots of clever names for a kitty that'll soon be living their best life - you've got to love a happy ending, and great job WSDOT!

