Wow: Most Googled Movie House in Oregon Isn’t the Goonies House

What Is The Most Visited Movie Home In Washington And Oregon?

The Goonies house in Astoria Oregon is always in the news and you might think it's the most visited movie house in the Pacific Northwest but you'd be surprised that another home easily dwarfs its visitors.



Is The Goonies House A Popular Tourist Attraction?

It might surprise you that the Goonies house doesn't even make the top 10 list of most-visited movie homes.

Thanks to lahomes.com, they've done the work for us and have a complete ranking of the top 10 most-visited movie homes in the United States.

I'm sure it would come as no surprise that the house from Home Alone is the most visited movie home in America but one house in Oregon is #2 on the list.

Here are #3 and #4 according to the article:

1993’s Hocus Pocus has the third most popular movie home, (318 Essex Street, Salem) with many filming locations in Salem, Massachusetts available to visit for many fans of the movie.

Searches for ‘hocus pocus house’ average 12,000 searches per month.

Located at 843 S. El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, California, the home in 1991’s Father of the Bride, which stars Steve Martin and Kimberly Williams, is fictionally located on 24 Maple Drive in the upmarket area of San Marino in California, where the Huttinger family resides.

Searches for ‘father of the bride house’ average 5,600 searches per month worldwide; back in 2016, the house was sold for $1.9 million.

So who is #2 on the list of most-visited movie homes? It's located in Portland Oregon and even though the movie was based in Washington State, the actual home is in Oregon.

Searches for ‘twilight house’ total 8,400 per month and searches for ‘Cullen house twilight’ receive 3,800 per month on average due to its modern architecture and unique aesthetics, meaning the combined average number of searches per month for the house in Twilight is 12,200.

The Cullen family house is situated at 3333 NW Quimby St, Portland, Oregon. Officially named “Hoke House”, Nike footwear director John Hoke completed the home in 2007, and a year later, it was featured in the movie.

You can drive by the house and snap some videos like the video below but the inside of the house remains a mystery besides what you can see in the Twilight movies.

Maybe someday we'll get to see inside if the house goes up for sale and is featured on Zillow.com

You can check out the other famous movie homes here.

