5 Dangerous Dams Most Likely To Burst Wide Open in Washington State
I've often talked about growing up in Clarkston, Washington, and one dam I was terrified of breaking was the Dworshak Dam in Orofino, Idaho.
As a kid, all I could think about was getting to high ground if the dam did break. It might seem like science fiction or a thing you see in movies, but a dam can break, and it's not as uncommon as you think.
Washington State has over 50 dams in the "danger zone" of breakage, and I think you'll be surprised by the five most dangerous dams in the Evergreen State.
In a listing from the U.S Army Corps of Engineers, here are five dams that most likely to burst in Washington State - see if you recognize any of these "trouble-makers".
Did our list surprise you?
READ MORE: What To Do If A Dam Breaks In Washington State
Luckily, I've outgrown the fear of a dam breaking near me in the Tri-Cities, but don't think it's not possible.
You can check out the complete list of dangerous dams here.
