PNW Gems : Have You Been to the World’s Smallest Park in Oregon?

Have You Been to the World’s Smallest Park in Oregon?

Have you ever heard of a park that fits within the confines of a single planter?



Oregon's Hidden Gem: The World's Smallest Park Is In The Guinness World Records

It's the world's smallest park and YES it's located in Oregon making for a great road trip from Tri-Cities. I've written about a lot of strange places in the PNW before but this one takes the cake.

By daveynin - https://www.flickr.com/photos/daveynin/42502741020/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=130937927

Mill Ends Park in Portland is also known as the world's smallest park. Despite its small size, this quirky little green space holds a special place in the hearts of Portland locals and visitors alike.

Located in the median strip of Naito Parkway, Mills Ends Park measures just 2 feet in diameter.

Originally intended for a light pole that was never installed, local journalist Dick Fagan saw potential in the empty space and transformed it into a whimsical park back in 1948.

Fagan was a good Irishman and claimed that he was the only one who could see a magical leprechaun named Patrick O'Toole

By EncMstr - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17326476

Mill Ends officially became a city park on St. Patrick’s Day in 1976

Despite its size, Mill Ends Park is full of surprises and according to Portland.Gov, over the years, contributions have been made to the park, such as a small swimming pool and diving board for butterflies, many statues, and a miniature Ferris wheel.

The park has become a symbol of Portland's quirky charm and creative spirit, attracting curious visitors from near and far so the next time you are planning out a fun road trip to Portland, you've got to seek out the World's Smallest Park.

You can read more about Mill Ends Park here.

