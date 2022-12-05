Shocking! What’s in the World’s Largest Freezer in Horn Rapids?

Did you know the world's most enormous freezer is in Horn Rapids?

Get our free mobile app

I had no idea, but how cool! Preferred Freezer Services, acquired by Lineage Logistics (2019) is located at 2800 Polar Way, in Horn Rapids. The 116-foot-tall building is the most giant automated refrigerated warehouse on earth. The group has several warehouses in Washington, including the towns of Prosser, Othello, Seattle, Quincy, Pasco, and Kennewick. Lineage Logistics operates cold storage food warehouses all over the U.S., and worldwide.

What's inside the World's Largest Freezer?

Canva Canva loading...

Food, fruits, vegetables, meat, and premade meals are inside the warehouse. The items are shipped to restaurants and stores. Approximately 2 billion pounds of food pass through the structure every year. According to Wikipedia, the facility is capable of storing about 350 million pounds of frozen food. The HUGE 455,000 square foot warehouse sits on 40 acres at the Horn Rapids Industrial Park in Richland.

Wikimedia Maps Wikimedia Maps loading...

What is Lineage Logistics?

The Lineage we know today started with the purchase of a single warehouse in Seattle, Washington. Since that acquisition in 2008, we’ve welcomed some of the most prestigious and respected cold chain companies into the Lineage family. Today, we are an organization that is deeply rooted in generations of cold storage expertise and on the cutting edge of technology and innovation. Learn more about our heritage below.

You can read more about the construction of the world's largest freezer here.

5 Restaurants Fitting For The Former Shari's Restaurant In Richland The old Shari's location on George Washington Way in Richland has been sitting vacant for some time. They closed their doors after 40 years. What business would you like to see? We have a few ideas.

Astonishing Richland Mansion Features Movie Theatre, Dual master Suites, & More Take a peek inside this lavish home with 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, dual master suites, 2 kitchens, a fully furnished gym, a movie theatre with stadium seating, & more. The lavish landscaping and fantastic view of the mountains will have you hooked.