Alert: Woolite Delicates Detergent Recalled in Washington State

A popular laundry detergent has been recalled in Washington State.



Woolite is recalling its Woolite Delicates detergent in 50-fluid-ounce bottles.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the reason for the recall in a press release from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission:

The recalled products can contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas oleovorans, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water.

cpsc.gov cpsc.gov loading...

People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment.

The bacteria can enter the body through the eyes or a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

This product was sold exclusively on Amazon.com and you can get a refund according to the CPSC.

No injuries or accidents have been reported; this recall went into effect on March 20th, 2025.

What To Do:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Woolite Delicates detergent with lot codes S24364, S24365 and S24366 and contact Reckitt for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should write their name and “Recalled” in permanent marker on the back of the product, then take a photo with the UPC and lot code visible, and email the photo to ConsumerCare_USA@reckitt.com.

Once consumers receive their refund, they should dispose of the product by closing the bottle tightly and placing it in household trash. Do not empty the product prior to disposal. Do not attempt to recycle the product bottle.

You can read more details about the recall here.

Washington State March 2025 Food Recalls You Need to Know About Here are 10 food and safety recalls you need to know about in Washington State for March 2025. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals