Woman Breaks Into Washington State Animal Shelter To Steal Back Her Dog

A woman in Clarkston Washington was arrested for allegedly trying to break her dog out of the Clarkston Animal Shelter.



Woman Allegedly Breaks Into Washington State Animal Shelter: What Happened?

In an article from bigcountrynewsconnection.com, Jessica Littleton, 42, allegedly broke into the Clarkston Animal Shelter to break out her dog that was on hold from allegedly biting a police officer.

The incident occurred on December 23rd, 2024 and Littleton was later spotted near the Clarkston Walmart with the stolen dog on January 20th and arrested.

Littleton is part of the Clarkston homeless community living in a motor home near the shelter.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Littleton was booked into the Asotin County Jail on a $10,000 bond and charged with a Class B Felony.

Littleton admitted to taking the dog but not breaking the lock. She was worried that the dog would be killed.

The dog is now at the Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter.

The Controversy Surrounding a Woman Reclaiming Her Dog in Washington

I'm not sure what the resolution of the case will be but as an animal lover, I can understand why she allegedly did what she did to get her dog back.

I'll be curious to see how the case turns out as many commentators on the news page are saying they would've done the same thing if it were their dog.

You can read more about the case here.

6 Common Washington State Laws I’m Sure You Break on a Daily Basis I'll fess up to breaking one of these laws on a daily basis, how about you? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals