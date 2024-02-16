Oregon Crime Stoppers Seeking Elusive Murder Suspect

Have You Seen Analiesa Golde? She's Wanted For Murder In Oregon

Oregon Crime Stoppers are on the search for an elusive murder suspect.

Details from a press release below detail the ongoing search:

The Portland Police Bureau in conjunction with Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for the public's assistance in locating a wanted murder suspect.

55-year-old, Analiesa Golde is wanted for the murder of Philip Pierce, after Pierce was found deceased on January 26, 2024, inside a residence in southeast Portland. Golde's whereabouts are currently unknown but it is believed she fled the Portland area. Golde was last seen driving a burnt orange, 2015 Toyota 4 Runner, with Oregon license plate 501HSB.

If anyone has information that could lead to the location and apprehension of Golde, they are requested to notify law enforcement immediately. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information reported to Crime Stoppers of Oregon that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime, but tipsters must remain anonymous. Secure and anonymous tips can be left at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com

No word of Golde is traveling to Washington State but officials have been put on high alert just in case.

