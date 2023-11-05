DUI Arrest Made In Kennewick After Crash With Parked Vehicle

A woman was arrested early Sunday for DUI after crashing into a parked vehicle.

Just after 2:35 am, Kennewick Police Officers were dispatched to a vehicle crash in the area of South Gum Street and East 8th Avenue. Upon arrival, Police found two vehicles with severe damage. No one was injured in the collision.

After investigation, the woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI. After she was medically cleared, the woman was booked into the Benton County Jail.

