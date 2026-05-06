Wet Nose Wednesday: Wynkin & Blynkin Are Small, Sweet, and Ready to Meet You

This morning's show was so much fun as we had two visitors who couldn't help but explore their little world.

Wet Nose Wednesday: These Adorable Brother Kittens Will Melt Your Heart

Wynkin & Blynkin are two adoptable kittens from our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention.

POPP POPP loading...

Get our free mobile app

Double the Purrs: Wynkin and Blynkin Are Ready for Adoption

Wynkin is a sweet tabby boy looking for his forever home.

He was rescued by kind-hearted good Samaritans after a feral mama left her kittens under a shed.

Wynkin and his siblings were bottle-raised during their first few weeks and later came into rescue, where he has blossomed into a loving companion.

READ MORE: WA Pet Owners: Decoding The Barks

His other brother is Blynkin.

Blynkin is a curious and playful kitten who loves to explore his surroundings and chase after toys.

After playtime, he’s happy to settle in for a cozy nap, especially if it’s in your lap. He has a gentle, affectionate nature and enjoys being close to his people.

He would do great in a home with another friendly cat or with one of his siblings. His exposure to children and dogs is currently unknown, but with slow and proper introductions, he should adjust well.

POPP POPP loading...

If you’re looking for playful, loving kitten(s) with sweet personalities, Wynkin and/or Blynkin could be the perfect fit.

Wynkin and Blynkin have been neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped

If you'd like to adopt either or both kittens, click here for more details.