This Week’s Wet Nose Wednesday Star Is a King Named Mufasa
We had the cutest puppy in the studio today, and he's going to tug at your heart.
Mufasa Has Been Waiting for His Happily Ever After
Meet Mufasa. He's an oops baby, and now he's looking for his forever home.
From Shelter Dog to Family Dog: Mufasa's Story Isn't Finished Yet
He is an adorable mix of Maltese, poodle, and who-knows-what. We've included a picture of his Mama so you can see where his cute genes come from, well, at least half of them
His mom is small, and we're thinking he'll stay small too, but might grow to medium size?
He is doing awesome with his house training and is crate trained. He has no experience with cats, but he's good with other dogs and kids, too.
Obviously, he's adorable, just make sure you're ready for puppy shenanigans if thinking about adopting him! If you're ready for "the puppy life."
READ NOW: Meet Niko, He's Up For Adoption From The Pasco Animal Shelter
Pet Overpopulation Prevention is doing "foster-to-adopt," so he can even be taken for a test drive, but I bet you'll fall in love with him.
If you are interested in adopting this or another POPP dog, please complete POPP's short adoption questionnaire found at: https://www.popptricities.org/adopt/adoption-questionnaire-canine/
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Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby