Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Kylo, a 115-Pound Teddy Bear Looking for a Yard to Call Home

We just met Kylo in the studio, and we fell in love. Kylo is gorgeous, and he's such a good boy.

He needs a second chance; can you be his forever home?

Our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention have him up for adoption in Pasco.

Kylo Loves Walks, Couch Time, and Being Your New Best Friend

This handsome, 5-year-old, 115-lb teddy bear went from having a large yard to living in an apartment.

Having such a drastic change in space has been hard for his family, and they made the hard choice to find him a family where he can have a yard

Get our free mobile app

Meet Kylo: A Big, Lovable Dog Looking for a Bigger Place to Call Home

He's in a foster home now with two other dogs, and they get along well, though he likes to be the boss.

He loves playing with them, and he loves going for walks. The rest of the time, he enjoys just chilling out.

POPP POPP

READ MORE: Did Dolly Parton Perform At A Washington State Fair?

Kylo is not good with cats and would prefer a home with kids closer to his size (10+ years old).

He is completely house-trained and crate-trained, too. (He goes in his crate quite a bit with the door left open.)

Though definitely not a "fan" of fireworks, they don't seem to bother him too much.

He is great at the groomer (which he does need to visit from time to time) and a big ol' soup bone?! Kylo says, "Yes! Please!!"

He's such a stud, and he needs you to adopt him. You will fall in love with him once you meet him. If you are interested in Kylo, get more details here.