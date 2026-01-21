Wet Nose Wednesday: Sweet Lovable Keriah is looking for Her Forever Home

It's another Wet Nose Wednesday, and the sweetest girl stopped by the studio thanks to our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention.

Meet Keriah!

This sweet girl was saved by a good Samaritan who saw her about to be abandoned.

We know she is a busy pup that likes to chew, and she is not going to be a safe match for a home with cats.

As a young girl, she has a lot to learn about life and being a family member, and she is eager to learn.

She is estimated to be about a year old. She is potty trained, crate trained, and working on her manners.

Increasingly, POPP is doing FOSTER TO ADOPT options. That’s where you and puppers make sure you’re a good fit for one another before signing on “the dotted line”….. It’s a win-win for everyone!

Just ask your adoption counselor about how this works. If you are interested in adopting this or another POPP dog, please complete the POPP short adoption questionnaire found at: https://www.popptricities.org/adopt/adoption-questionnaire-canine/

Keriah is the sweetest girl. She was rolling around getting belly rubs in the studio, and she's a great dog ready to find her forever home. We can't wait until you meet her.