Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Cinnamon, a Sweet German Shepherd Looking for Love

I know I say this every week, but this week, the sweetest girl, Cinnamon, visited the studio, and we fell in love with her.

A Little Puppy Mischief and a Lot of Love: Meet Cinnamon

She's up for adoption from our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention.

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This Adorable German Shepherd Could Be Your New Best Friend

For a change, I'll let this good girl tell you all about herself:

Hi there! I'm Cinnamon!

Some very nice people helped me out when I was going up to everyone outside a Safeway store looking for someone to help me. (We're pretty sure she was dumped there... no luck finding her home.)

I'm about 10 months young, so puppy shenanigans are not exactly in my rearview mirror yet. I love running and playing. I get along great with the other dogs in my foster's home.

I would probably be very curious about cats, but I'm young enough to learn to behave appropriately with guidance and a dog-savvy kitty.

I'm not having accidents in my foster home, so I'm apparently house-trained and smart. Would you believe I haven't barked yet? Nope, not a peep!

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READ MORE: Can You Adopt Peanut and Cashew? Adorable Kittens From POPP

Cinnamon is up for adoption, and in October, her adoption fee is $150 thanks to a grant from the ASPCA and McCurley Subaru.

She's a lover and ready to go to her new forever home.

If you are interested in adopting this or another POPP dog, please complete POPP's short adoption questionnaire, which can be found here