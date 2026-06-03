Bonded Cockapoo Duo Seeks Forever Family in the Tri-Cities

Meet Lucy and Jack, this week's Wet Nose Wednesday adoptable dogs of the week from our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention.

These Senior Cockapoos Are Impossible Not to Love

They are a bonded pair of adorable Cockapoos looking for a loving home together.

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These two sweethearts are the perfect companions for someone seeking gentle, easygoing dogs with plenty of love to give.

Jack is 11 years old, and Lucy is 13 years old.

They are sweet, calm, affectionate, and love relaxing near their people.

Lucy and Jack are friendly, occasionally playful, and house- and crate-trained.

Other dogs, cats, children, and strangers?

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They take them all in stride and do extremely well with all! They even enjoy trips to the dog park! What's not to love?

They’re past the puppy stage and ready to settle into a cozy home where they can enjoy their golden years together.

If you’re looking for two gentle, friendly dogs who already know how to be wonderful family members, Lucy and Jack may be your perfect match.

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Increasingly, POPP is doing FOSTER TO ADOPT options.

That’s where you and puppers make sure you’re a good fit for one another before signing on “the dotted line".

It’s a win-win for everyone! Just ask POPP's adoption counselor about how this works.

If you are interested in adopting these or another POPP dog, please complete their short adoption questionnaire found at: https://www.popptricities.org/adopt/adoption-questionnaire-canine/

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