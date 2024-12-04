Experience the Magic: Richland ‘Winter Wonderland’ December 6th & 7th

The highly anticipated 9th annual Richland’s Winter Wonderland is set to light up the season starting December 6th!

Bundle up and have some fun!

Don’t miss this magical celebration at John Dam Plaza, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The park’s holiday lights will officially turn on at 6:30 p.m., synchronized to festive music, creating a dazzling display for all to enjoy.

Gather with family and friends and enjoy the festivities

The evening will feature a variety of fun activities, including a guest appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with the popular Lighted Vehicle Parade at 5:45 p.m., showcasing over a dozen decorated vehicles.

Families can also explore the Richland Alphabet Home Village, take photos with holiday characters, and drop off letters at the Letters to the North Pole mailbox to receive a response from Santa.

Other highlights include food vendors like KC Brand Kettle Corn and Sweet Snack Attack, live reindeer, and a festive train ride on the J&S Express through the park.

At Howard Amon Park, enjoy activities such as holiday crafts at The Gallery at the Park and a spectacular Lighted Boat Parade on the Columbia River, followed by a dazzling fireworks display at 8:30 p.m.

The fun continues on Saturday with live performances, including a Frozen production by Thrive Performing Arts and a holiday sing-along.

Join us for this unforgettable two-night event and kick off the season in style with Richland’s Winter Wonderland!

