Alert: Winter’s Not Done With the WA State Cascades Yet
It may seem like spring here in the Tri-Cities but the snow isn't done flying up in several passes this coming weekend.
As you leave the Columbia Basin this weekend, it's easy to forget that the last spurts of winter are still around. The National Weather Service out of Seattle, Washington, has issued winter travel warnings for several passes this upcoming weekend.
Snow is expected to hit on Friday and through Sunday night. Winter conditions can be expected on Snoqualmie Pass, Stevens Pass, and White Pass. Highways that'll be getting snow include I-90, US-2, and US-12.
If you are traveling to the west side this weekend, just be aware of the driving conditions and always be prepared for snow, even as the Tri-Cities enjoy spring-like weather.
Speaking of the Tri-Cities, our weather looks good as we can expect highs in the 70's early next week. Spring kicks off on Thursday but for the Washington State Cascade Mountains, the last spurt of winter is still coming our way.
You can read more on the upcoming winter pass conditions for the Cascades here.
