Alert: Winter’s Not Done With the WA State Cascades Yet

Traffic Alert: Winter’s Not Done With the Washington State Cascades Yet

It may seem like spring here in the Tri-Cities but the snow isn't done flying up in several passes this coming weekend.



Snow's Last Stand: Traffic Woes in the Washington State Cascades

As you leave the Columbia Basin this weekend, it's easy to forget that the last spurts of winter are still around. The National Weather Service out of Seattle, Washington, has issued winter travel warnings for several passes this upcoming weekend.

dragana991 dragana991 loading...

Get our free mobile app

Snow is expected to hit on Friday and through Sunday night. Winter conditions can be expected on Snoqualmie Pass, Stevens Pass, and White Pass. Highways that'll be getting snow include I-90, US-2, and US-12.

Photo by Nick Sarvari on Unsplash Photo by Nick Sarvari on Unsplash loading...

If you are traveling to the west side this weekend, just be aware of the driving conditions and always be prepared for snow, even as the Tri-Cities enjoy spring-like weather.

Don't Pack Away Your Shovels Yet—Cascades Traffic Nightmare Continues

Speaking of the Tri-Cities, our weather looks good as we can expect highs in the 70's early next week. Spring kicks off on Thursday but for the Washington State Cascade Mountains, the last spurt of winter is still coming our way.

You can read more on the upcoming winter pass conditions for the Cascades here.

10 Winter Essentials for Visiting Parks in Washington Winter can be challenging for park visitors. Don't get caught un-prepared. If you're planning to hike or recreate away from roads, you'll need a few items to navigate the challenges of winter weather. Bring these items with you. You'll be glad you did. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner