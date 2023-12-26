The Top 5 Winter Waterfalls Worth Seeing in Oregon and Washington State

Chasing Cascades: The Top 5 Winter Waterfalls in Oregon and Washington State

As my wife and I came back from Oregon over the holiday weekend, I saw Multnomah Falls in all of her glory. You know, winter is a magical season for many reasons, and one of them is the beauty of frozen waterfalls right here in Oregon and Washington State.

Icy Elegance Unveiled: The Top 5 Must-See Waterfalls In WA State and Oregon

While summer can offer crystal clear water cascading down the falls, winter provides a unique experience with icy sculptures, frozen flows, and peaceful surroundings. You'll see some amazing winter configurations of the water falling, making for some amazing visuals and memories for the scrapbook.

If you are a novice photographer or just want to take in the beauty of the waterfalls, I've picked out five waterfalls you need to visit this holiday season.

So what did you think? Have you been to these five waterfalls? I've been to three of these myself.

These five waterfalls should be on your bucket list if you live in the area, or if you’re traveling to the Pacific Northwest.

Feel free to leave some more waterfall locations and I'll add them to my list.

Remember to check weather and trail conditions before you plan your trip and always stay safe.