Monstrous Mother of a Blizzard to Dump 10-18″ of Snow on PNW
We should be getting used to the snow warnings by now. Can you believe it?
There is more mountain snow on the way! This time we can expect anywhere from 10 to 18 inches of new snow. The heaviest will be over the Cascade passes Friday night and Saturday morning.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 11 pm Friday to 5 pm Sunday above 4,000 feet.
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Travel will be extremely difficult. Blowing and drifting snow will be problematic.
Be sure to check current road conditions before you head out. The WSDOT app is a great place to start. You can check mountain passes real time weather conditions here. For Oregon road conditions go to tripcheck.com.
Allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination safely. also, allow extra space between you and other vehicles. Stay safe.