Winter Storm Warning: 12 Inches of Snow in WA Mountains

A major weather system is arriving in the region as multiple Pacific storms are expected to bring heavy rain, mountain snow, gusty winds, and travel disruptions in the coming days.

Here's what you need to know over the next few days

Major Snowfall Headed for Washington’s High Country

In the mountain zones of the Cascades (particularly in Whatcom and Skagit Counties), a National Weather Service (NWS) Winter Storm Warning is in effect:

“Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 8 to 12 inches along Highway 20 west of Washington Pass. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches are possible on Mount Baker.”

If you are headed out from the Tri-Cities, be aware that you could encounter delays due to the upcoming snowstorm in the mountains of Washington State.

Washington State Faces Heavy Snow and Travel Delays

Here's a quick look at the hot spots for the snow as you travel out of the Tri-Cities over the next few days:

Snow accumulation of 8-12 inches is expected along Hwy 20 west of Washington Pass, and elevations around Mt. Baker may see 12-24 inches, possibly up to 3 feet in the highest spots.

The warning is in effect until Friday, November 7th, at 10 AM.

If you are traveling over the next few days, be prepared for slowdowns and delays through the passes mentioned above.

The good news for us in the Tri-Cities, we are looking at mild temps and some scattered rain showers over the next few days.

