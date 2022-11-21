Winter-Stay Overnight Will Wow You at Peacock Perch in Oregon

If you're looking for a unique winter getaway for a few nights, I found one for you.

Have you ever booked a treehouse?

This place is called "Peacock Perch" at Out 'n' About Treehouse Treesort. It's located about 12 miles outside of Cave Junction, Oregon, in a community called Takilma.

Airbnb-Alex

The treehouse is 18 feet off the ground, with a queen size bed, cot, and sink. It's enough room for 3 people.

Airbnb-Alex

Cave Junction is home to the Oregon Caves National Monument & Preserve. In the warmer months, you can explore natural marble caves, hike the trails, and explore the chateau.

During the summer, guests at Peacock Perch will have use of the pool fed with fresh water from the Illinois River.

Airbnb-Alex

The reviews are excellent!

What a unique and incredible place. Wish we could have stayed longer! This treehouse in particular is the oldest one on the lot built around 1990 (we researched the history of the treehouses — which is insane & you should look it up), so that was super cool to experience. The camp had everything one could possibly need, including a fully equipped kitchen and a campfire with s’mores sticks. The treehouse was warm — even with just a couple small space heaters, we were toasty all night. The tree bridges were super fun and the property had many activities available (horseback riding, zip lining, etc.). Highly recommend to all and we will definitely be returning in the future!~Gaby-March-2022

Airbnb-Alex

Go HERE for more information about Peacock Perch.

