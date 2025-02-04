I've never participated in cross-country skiing. But did you know there are a huge amount of people who do in WA State?

Skiing is hard enough to get to if you live in the Tri-Cities area because we have to make a 2-hour drive to the mountains to ski.

Washington is filled with Cross Country Skiers

I have several friends who live in Utah who are Cross Country Ski enthusiasts. I think it sounds like an awful lot of work personally! Haha!

But in Spokane, they are Cross Country 'Ski Crazy' right now! They recently held a huge Cross Country Skiing event.

The Langlauf cross-country ski race on Mount Spokane is held annually.

This year they had plenty of snow for the 200 or more skiiers. The race course is 10 kilometers and takes skiers on a loop.

You've heard of Spokane's Bloomsday foot race? Well, some say this race is pretty much 'Bloomsday for Skiers"

"It's a big celebration of cross-country skiing." It actually sounds like a ton of fun!

Langlauf cross-country ski race boasts the fastest hilly 10 kilometers or over 6 miles in just over 30 minutes. The less competitive and slower skiers have two hours to complete the course.

I imagine, if you are an avid skier and you're in great shape (and can get up the mountain...that's the tough part) The views are probably spectacular!

Reading about it in the recent article highlighted made me wish I had tried cross-country skiing when I was younger.

I've skied and snowboarded plenty of times and when I lived in Utah I spent time skiing at least twice a week.

Once I moved to WA State, I stopped due to the distance it takes to get to a ski area. And, to me, the snow was not comparable to the great powder of Utah snow. And don't get me started on the price of lift tickets. Downhill skiing is so expensive!

The good thing about Cross Country Skiing is that once you have the skis, I think it's pretty much free! You just get out in the snowy wilderness and take off! That is the beauty of it!

It's kind of like hiking, warm clothes, and the right foot apparel and you're good to go! And of course, the thrill when you find a good snowy path on the way down. Well, I'm certain that's what keeps people coming back each winter.

I guess it's never too late to try something new! Maybe next year...LOL

