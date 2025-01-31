7 Essential Winter Driving Rules That the WSP Wants You To Follow

If you are hitting the road this weekend, expect snow on the higher elevations in Washington State, and the Washington State Patrol has a few driving tips to help you navigate the weekend.



Stay Prepared: Essential Gear for Safe Winter Driving In Washington State

If you are traveling Snoqualmie Pass this weekend, here's what the forecast says to expect:

Snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 24. Wind chill values are as low as 13. West-southwest wind around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches is possible.

Seven Winter Driving Tips From The Washington State Patrol:

Slow Down! Winter roads can be unpredictable, so reduce your speed to maintain control and react safely to changing conditions.

Increase Your Following Distance. Leave extra space between you and the vehicle ahead to allow for longer stopping distances on icy or snowy roads.

Give Snowplows Plenty of Room. Snowplows make roads safer, but they have limited visibility. Stay back and avoid passing them unless absolutely necessary.

Check Your Vehicle’s Visibility Features. Ensure your headlights, taillights, and windshield wipers are functioning properly to maximize visibility for yourself and others.

Pack an Emergency Kit. Keep water, snacks, blankets, gloves, chargers, jumper cables, a flashlight, and warning devices in your car in case of an emergency.

Stay Focused and Eliminate Distractions. Winter driving requires full attention—put away your phone and keep both hands on the wheel.

Carry Abrasive Materials for Traction. Keep kitty litter, sand, or another abrasive material in your car to help gain traction if you get stuck in the snow.

Safe travels and always check your Townsquare Media app for weather and road updates through the weekend.

