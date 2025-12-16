Is This the Windiest December on Record for the Tri-Cities?

My dogs are loving the windy weather in the Tri-Cities this week. The warmer weather means they get more ball time out in the yard.

Is the Tri-Cities Experiencing One of Its Windiest Decembers Ever?

Tri-Cities is currently seeing strong wind gusts and windstorm warnings, with gusts forecast around 40–50 mph, especially during this week’s inland windstorm.

The weather seems like spring, but here we are in the middle of December, so it got me thinking - is this the windiest December on the books in the Tri-Cities?

We dug into the records, and here is what I discovered:

Historical wind summary data (Hanford area, which is climate-related but not precisely Tri-Cities Airport) shows the windiest December on record, averaged 8.6 mph and a peak gust of 45 mph in 2022.

The all-time December peak gust record for that broader region was 74 mph in 2006.

Does This December Feel Windier Than Normal in the Tri-Cities?

Local wind station data for December 2025 so far (Tri-Cities Airport) shows the strongest recorded daily wind speed around 32 mph, but that is the current wind station summary metrics; it doesn’t explicitly confirm a record.

Historical data suggests much stronger wind events have occurred in December (like 74 mph gusts in 2006) and previous Decembers (e.g., 2022) already had notably high wind metrics.

So if you were thinking that this December was more unusual than other previous Decembers, you'd be wrong. It's a windy December, no doubt, but not a record breaker for the Tri-Cities... at least not yet.