Alert: Wicked Wind Advisory In Effect For Eastern Washington

Spring is around the corner in the Columbia Basin, so winds will be picking up over the next few days for Eastern Washington.



Wind Warning: Eastern Washington Faces Wild Gusts Ahead

I've observed a few garbage cans and trampolines rolling down the streets near my place on Olympia in Kennewick so it might be time to double-check to make sure things are tied down in your backyard because a wind advisory is going into effect over the next few days.

The Northwest Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a high-wind advisory alert starting at 7 PM on Monday, February 24th going through February 25th, ending at 7 PM.

You can expect Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected in the Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Washington, the Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, and the Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

So be careful over the next few days as the winds will be kicking up around the Tri-Cities area. You can get more details on the alert here.

