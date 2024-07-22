Wildly Weird Theft : Zillah Washington Police Seek “Gas Can” Bandit

Wildly Weird Theft Photo: Zillah WA Police Seek “Gas Can” Bandit

Can You Identify This Man Who's Wanted For Questioning By The Zillah Police?

Zillah Washington Police posted over the weekend on their Facebook page about a suspect who is wanted for questioning for stealing a gas can from a Zillah service station.

That alone doesn't seem so unusual but the gas can was stolen from another customer who was inside paying for their gas inside the Cherry Patch service station.

Yep, the suspect saw the customer leave the empty gas at the pump to go pay for their gas to fill it and the suspect just walked on by and scooped it up and threw it into the back of their truck and drove off.

Zillah Police are now looking for the suspect and have video of the suspect and are seeking to question him. Zillah police noted that they do have his license plate number and that his truck tabs our out of date.

Again, we've all seen some strange things but this takes the cake. The suspect literally saw the customer go into the service station and decided to rip him off.

Take a look at the pictures and let's see if we can nab this one. If you recognize the suspect, contact the Zillah Police Department.

