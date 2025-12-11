Beloved Washington State Water Park is Closing After Their 2026 Season

I've often talked about how much I loved living on the west side many years ago, and one of my favorite attractions is shutting down at the end of 2026.

Why Wild Waves Is Closing After 2026

As a kid growing up in Washington State, going to Wild Waters outside of Spokane was a treat, and now another beloved water park is closing down after its 2026 season.

Wild Waves is Washington’s largest combined theme park and water park, offering a mix of thrill rides, family attractions, water slides, and classic amusement-park fun.

It originally opened in 1977 as Enchanted Village, with the water park portion, Wild Waves, debuting in 1984.

A Final Chance to Experience a PNW Classic

My son Logan loved going there when we lived in West Seattle, and it was quite the adventure. Now, the beloved water park is shutting down.

According to Fox 13 in Seattle, Wild Waves will close permanently after the 2026 season.

The park’s management announced that due to rising operational costs (exacerbated since reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic), it will open for the 2026 season starting around May but then close for good on November 1, 2026.

It's sad to see the park shutting down, but the good news is that you have one more season to enjoy the park. It's worth the drive from the Tri-Cities to enjoy Wild Waves on last time in 2026.