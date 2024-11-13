The Greatest Water Park Once Existed Next to Washington State

I've often talked about how I didn't have a good relationship with my adopted parents but there was one occasion when my childhood does have fond memories of a water park that once existed near Washington State.



Who Recalls Going To Wild Waters Near Washington State In The 80's And 90's?

The remains of the attraction have long outlasted the water park's heyday of the 1980s.

I was in my pre-teen years when I visited "Wild Waters" in Coeur D'Alene Idaho and loved it.

Wild Waters was located at I-90 and I-95 in Coeur d'Alene.

I'm sure if you were a Tri-Cities kid back in the day, you might've gone to this water park - do you remember it?

Here's a commercial from the '80s to jog your memory - Wild Waters opened in 1982

Wild Waters went defunct after 2011 and now has been bulldozed to make way for some apartments.

There have been several YouTube videos showing off the property after 10 years of no one using the site.

It's amazing to see how quickly things fall apart over 10 years. It almost looks like an episode of The Walking Dead where the cities are abandoned and things are broken down.

I know Wild Waters has come and gone and we now have Silverwood and Boulder Beach but for us kids of the 80s and 90s, we'll always fondly remember that big trip to Wild Waters.

It's one of the few nice memories that I have of my adopted parents.

