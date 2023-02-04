Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW

Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning.

As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon.

High Winds and more snow are expected for the Oregon Cascades and Blue Mountains.

According to the National Weather Service in Pendleton:

Moderate to heavy snow returns to the east slopes of the Oregon Cascades, the Blue Mountains, and the Ochoco-John Day Highlands above 3500-4000 feet. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect from 4 AM Sunday until 4 AM Monday for these areas. Lighter amounts of snow are expected over the southern Washington Cascades.

It's always a good idea to have a winter travel kit in your vehicle.

Your kit should include water, snacks, a tow rope, a blanket, gloves, jumper cables, a flashlight, a cell phone charger, a simple tool kit, a foldable shovel, a first aid kid, candles with matches, and other items deemed necessary.

If your travels take you through the Southern and Northern Blue Mountain Foothills of Oregon, please be prepared for hazardous travel conditions. Stay alert.

