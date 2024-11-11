Why You Should Keep Coffee Grounds in Your Car in Washington State

Why You Should Have Coffee Grounds in Your Car in Washington State

Many years ago I had a Chevy Corsica and was coming up Snoqualmie Pass and it was snowing and icy and I thought I wasn't going to make it up the pass.



Use This Coffee Grounds Winter Hack And Stay Safe On The Roads In Washington

I had almost got to the summit and as usual, I was following another vehicle and I thought if they hit their brakes, they are going to kill my momentum going up the pass.

Sure enough, they did and I found myself in the ditch but not for long because I have an unusual hack you could use during winter.

According to an article posted in the Bangor Daily News and Outdoor Life magazine, coffee grounds can act just like sand and will help you get out of some icy areas.

The coffee grounds can't melt the ice but they act like sand and could help you out of a sticky situation much like what happened to me up on Snoqualmie Pass all those years ago.

So if you've been holding on to those old coffee grounds, they can serve another purpose during the winter time and might a lifesaver on your next winter road trip.

In the past, I've used sandbags and kitty litter but now you can add coffee grounds to the list of other items that you can add to your driving hack list.

