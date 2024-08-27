Why Washington State Can’t Seem To Get Out of Daylight Saving

I know I should stop picking on Washington State but why can't we seem to get out of Daylight Saving Time?



Do you realize back in 2019, the Washington State Legislature approved a permanent daylight saving time, we keep springing forward and falling back each year and are getting ready to do it again in 2024.

You'd think the madness would end so why the heck do we seem to hold onto such an archaic thing as Daylight Saving Time in Washington State?

There are a few reasons why we seem to be holding on to DST:

Federal Approval Requirement: Even though Washington State passed legislation in 2019 to adopt permanent Daylight Saving Time, the state still needs approval from Congress to make the change. This federal approval is required for any state wanting to observe DST year-round.

Lack of National Consensus: While some states have pushed for the elimination of DST or the adoption of permanent standard time or DST, there hasn't been a national consensus. This makes it difficult for individual states to make changes without causing confusion or misalignment with neighboring states.

Economic and Social Considerations: Concerns about the impact on businesses, schools, and other institutions play a role. Many sectors are tied to schedules that are coordinated on a national level, and changing time observance could have widespread implications.

Political and Legislative Gridlock: Even with bipartisan support at the state level, the issue can become stalled at the federal level due to other priorities or political disagreements.

As of now, there has not been sufficient momentum in Congress to pass the necessary legislation for states like Washington to switch to permanent DST.

So as you can see, it's almost like being stuck in reverse in Washington State when it comes to Daylight Saving Time.

Hopefully, they'll get it figured out soon but for now, expect to fall back on November 3rd, 2024.