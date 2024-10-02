Why This Unique Washington State Taco Time Stands Above the Rest

When I was in high school, going to the local Taco Time was considered part of the cool kids routine. If you had a car and were seen at Taco Time, your reputation immediately went up a few notches.



The Unusual Story Of Taco Time In The Pacific Northwest

I loved the Casita Burrito and I noticed years ago it went off the menu. I then rediscovered it on a road trip to Seattle and then realized that not all Taco Time's are created equal.

credit: taco time NW credit: taco time NW loading...

I'm going to surprise you with the fact that the original Taco Time food you loved as kid or teen still exists but there are a few places you can get it.

Taco Time is all over the place these days but not with the original food you loved so much. No worries, it still exists but only on the west side of the state.

Yep, the original is still the best.

credit: taco time nw via youtube credit: taco time nw via youtube loading...

Get our free mobile app

Here's the unique story of Taco Time Northwest:

The history of Taco Time Northwest is both rich and fascinating. It all began modestly in 1961 when the first Taco Time opened its doors in Eugene, Oregon. Expansion quickly followed, with a second location popping up in Tacoma, Washington.

The business saw substantial growth under the guidance of Frank Tonkin Sr., who opened another outlet in White Center just a year later.

credit: taco time NW via youtube credit: taco time NW via youtube loading...

By 1979, the Tonkin family's dedication to their craft led them to establish Accord Inc., granting them independence from the parent company and allowing for further franchising across Western Washington.

Today, Taco Time Northwest boasts 79 restaurants primarily centered around Seattle but also spanning across Eastern Washington. Wenatchee is the closest Taco Time Northwest location from the Tri-Cities.

So today you discovered that not all Taco Times are created equal and if you miss the original Taco Time offerings, it might be time for a road trip to the west side.

5 Popular Foods You Can’t Find Any Longer in Washington State 5 popular food items that you'll no longer be able to find in Washington State in 2024. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals