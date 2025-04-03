6 Huge Reasons Why People Are Leaving Washington State
6 Huge Reasons Why People Are Leaving Washington State
A friend of mine recently left California for Arkansas because she didn't like the politics of the state.
The Great Exodus: 6 Compelling Reasons Why Residents are Leaving Washington
A lot of people also think this of Washington, but believe it or not, the top six reasons people are leaving Washington State might surprise you.
I'm a proud Washingtonian, having lived most of my life in the state. I was born in Clarkston and have lived pretty much all over the state, including Seattle, Yakima, and the Tri-Cities.
Why Washington is Losing Its Charm: 6 Major Reasons People Are Packing Up
Spokane seems to be the only place I haven't lived yet in the Evergreen State.
So let's break it down, six reasons people are leaving Washington State, and it's not politics.
United Van Lines recently released their annual moving survey, and I've broken down the six reasons why people are bailing on Washington State:
6 Huge Reasons Why People Are Leaving Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
It was surprising to see that politics didn't even make the list of why people leave Washington State.
Family is the #1 reason that most people leave our state, so it was a nice surprise to see.
I'm going to have to say most people are big talkers about leaving the state because they don't like the politics - they are still here and still complaining about it.
You can read more about the United Van Lines survey here.
Don’t Fall for These 5 Dangerous Common Scams in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
5 Shopping Hacks That'll Surprise You at Washington and Oregon Walmart's
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals