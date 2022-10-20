Why Is Washington State the Best Place To Spot UFO’s?

If you're looking for extraterrestrial activity, there's no better place to be than Washington state.

Here's a closer look at why so many people believe that aliens are visiting the Evergreen State.

Why Are There So Many UFO Sightings in Washington?

There are a few theories about why Washington state is such a hotbed for UFO activity.

One possibility is that the state's large amount of air and sea traffic makes it easy for unusual objects to go undetected.

Another theory is that the expansive forests and remote mountain regions make it a prime spot for aliens to conduct their experiments without being seen by humans.

Whatever the reason, there's no denying that Washington state has had more than its fair share of UFO sightings.

In 1947, there was the famous Maury Island incident, in which two fishermen claimed to have seen six flying discs near Tacoma. Then, in 1950, a farmer in Eastern Washington reported seeing a flying saucer land in his field. And more recently, in 2016, dozens of people in Seattle reported seeing strange lights in the sky.

What Do People Say They've Seen?

People who have spotted UFOs in Washington have described them as everything from flying saucers and spheres to cigars and triangles.

Some have even reported seeing strange lights or unexplained aircraft hovering over forested areas or mountains. Whatever their shape or size, one thing is certain: these sightings have left people perplexed—and eager for answers.

With its large number of reported sightings, Washington has earned the nickname "UFO Capital of the United States."

So why are there so many UFO sightings in this state? That's still a mystery—but one thing is certain: if you're looking for extraterrestrial activity, there's no better place to be than Washington.

